Haryana: Dedicated department formed to promote investment, international cooperation in state

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The newly-formed Haryana cabinet on Monday held a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in which several key decisions were taken, including one to set up a new department by the name of Department of Foreign Cooperation to promote investment in the state.

"Haryana government has decided to set up a new department namely 'Department of Foreign Cooperation' to promote investment, employment for the youth and streamlining various initiatives undertaken by the state government for NRIs, etc," an official statement said.

It said that the department will also work to increase international cooperation and work with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Among other decisions taken in the meeting, were holding a special Haryana Assembly session over Dhan procurement on November 26 and forming district task forces to crack down on drugs abuse.

The cabinet also decided to bring an amendment, allowing devolution of powers to the Gram Sabha to ban the sale of liquor within the local area.

The government has also decided to crack down on stubble burning.

"Strict action is being taken and about 45 FIRs have been registered in the matter," the statement said. (ANI)

