Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar (Photo courtesy: Twitter)
Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

Haryana: Departments told to prepare action plan for next five years

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:13 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday directed the concerned departments to prepare an action plan for the next five years and expedite their development works so that the people of the state get basic facilities.
According to an official statement, Dhankar gave these directions while presiding over meeting with the Heads of Departments here today. Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora was also present in the meeting.
He said that children studying science subjects in schools should also be taught to check soil, water, and milk. This will enable them to know about adulterated food items. Not only children will become aware but they will also make others aware of it.
It was informed in the meeting that the Women and Child Development Department will work exclusively towards making Haryana free of anemia in the next five years under which information related to a nutritious diet will be given to parents and pregnant women to overcome the deficiency of anemia, said the statement.
In the meeting, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department informed about the upcoming 5-year plan that the main objective of the Department is to make Haryana drug-free and stringent steps are being taken for this.
In the meeting, the Labour and Employment Department informed that there are plans to provide employment to the ten plus two pass candidates under the Saksham Yojana. Along with this, there are also plans to provide skill training to 4000 children in the future.
The Public Health Engineering Department informed that Haryana is one of the topmost states in the country in terms of implementation of 'Jal Hi Jeevan Yojana'. Under this scheme, a plan has been prepared to complete 90 per cent work by the year 2023 and 100 per cent by 2024.
According to the statement, the Environment Department will emphasise on plastic-free Haryana. For this, the Department has started promoting the use of cloth and jute bags and stop using single-use plastic.
An action plan has also been prepared for cleaning the Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers. The priority of the Public Health Engineering Department is to make water available to every household under 'Nal Se Jal Yojana'. Apart from this, attention will also be paid to implement the re-use water treatment system properly.
While informing about the plan for the next five years, the Health Department informed that more improvements will be made in the medical standards. Drug de-addiction centres will be established. Emphasis will be laid on providing medical facilities in every village.
Along with this, arrangements will be made to treat every type of disease in PGIMS, Rohtak, so that the people of the state would not have to go out of state for treatment. About 1400 Health and Wellness Centres will be established.
The Industries Department will connect small, micro and medium industries to e-Commerce platforms. The focus of the Home Department is to reduce crime rate in the state. Special emphasis will be given to women safety and to drug-free Haryana. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:40 IST

UP: CM Yogi, Dharmendra Pradhan lay foundation of biofuel plant...

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated a multitude of new projects including a biofuel plant to be built at Dhuriapar in Gorakhpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:39 IST

Union Minister Gehlot launches MIS portal under Accessible India Campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday launched the Management Information System (MIS) portal for stakeholders of the Accessible India Campaign (AIC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:33 IST

Om Birla meets central govt officials over flood situation in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker and Kota-Bundi Member of Parliament Om Birla on Wednesday met senior Central government officials to discuss the prevailing flood situation in Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:32 IST

Customs official seize gold worth Rs 29 lakh, arrest two at...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Officials of the Customs Zone seized 748 grams of gold worth Rs 29.3 lakhs and arrested two individuals at the Chennai International Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:31 IST

Delhi: Nigerian man arrested for duping women

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping several women of money by pretending to be a wealthy foreigner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:30 IST

Build movement for conserving water, removing single-use...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon students, teachers and all educational institutions to build a movement for water conservation and shunning single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:28 IST

Union Minister Puri calls for paradigm shift in urban planning

New Delhi[India], Sept 18 (ANI) Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called for a paradigm shift in urban planning with sustainability at the core of development.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:26 IST

Shah hails SC decision to hear final arguments in Ram Mandir...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hear the final arguments in the Ram Mandir Ayodhya case by October 18 and the final judgement which might come before November 17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:15 IST

Odisha CM reviews status of important projects pending with Centre

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the status of "important issues" and "projects" related to the state which are pending with the Central government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:11 IST

HP: As students continue protest, NLU shut down hostels

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (NLU) on Wednesday decided to close the hostels for over a week as students continue their strike against exponential fee hike.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:55 IST

Another FIR against Azam Khan for forcibly evacuating shop

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): As trouble continues to mount for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, another FIR was filed against him for allegedly forcing a tenant out of a shop here and getting it allotted to his wife Tazeen Fatima.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:50 IST

Allahabad HC seeks report from East Delhi District Judge on...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the East Delhi District Judge on a notice sent to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on a plea filed by actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, challenging his election from Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Read More
iocl