Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he appealed to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested on doctor's advice.

"My Covid-19 report came out positive. My health is fine. It is urged that people who come in contact with me in the last few days should take care of themselves and get a test if the doctor advices them," Khattar tweeted.



Earlier in August, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar had also tested positive for the virus.

With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The count includes 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases. With 884 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569. (ANI)

