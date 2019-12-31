Haryana: Earphones, data cables, money in exchange for e-waste in Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): To control the generation of e-waste, Panchkula administration has launched an initiative in which those bringing in the waste can either take money or exchange it for other items.

"We were already handling waste and plastic in the district, now we have started working on e-waste too. We have opened two community centres for e-waste; one which is in Sector 7. Those coming in here to exchange e-waste will be given earphones or data cables. In the community center in Sector 10, money will be given in exchange," Executive officer Arnail Singh told ANI.

"We are collaborating with an agency that collects the waste from the centres and follows scientific practices for its disposal. We have been getting a large number of people in both the centres," he added.



A record is kept of those who deposit their e-waste and money is sent to them later.

"After the waste is collected from the people, we register their details. Then, the waste is sent to the contractors who pay an appropriate amount in exchange. The money we get is sent to the customers ," said Amarjit Singh, a worker at the community centre in Sector 10.

The customers have appreciated the initiative and urge others to come forward as well.

"This is a very good initiative taken by the administration. I had a phone that was not working so I came here. I would like to request people to come forward. It will help us to fight environmental problems," said a customer at the community centre in Sector 9. (ANI)

