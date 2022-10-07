Haryana Election Commission annnounces dates for Panchayat polls

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Haryana Election Commission on Friday announced the dates of the Panchayat elections in the state.

During a press conference, the Haryana EC chief Dhanpat Singh announced that the elections would take place in the districts of Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jeend, Kaithal, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

The Haryana EC also invoked the model code of conduct in the state and said that the election notification will be issued on October 8.



The elections for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti will take place on October 30 and the elections for the Panch and sarpanch will take place on November 2.

The Haryana EC announced October 14-19 as the dates for filing nominations which will be shortlisted on October 21. The applicants will be allowed to take back their names till October 21

In the first phase, elections will take place in 10 districts. (ANI)

