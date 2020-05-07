Haryana Excise Dept takes into custody cartons of liquor after 3,926 cartons go missing

Panipat (Haryana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Haryana Excise Department has started shifting remaining cartons of liquor after 3,926 cartons went missing from a sealed godown in Samalkha, said Rajesh Rohilla, Excise Officer.

The state Excise Dept, Panipat had lodged a police complaint on April 28 after 3.926 cartons of liquor were found to have been stolen from a godown, which they had given license to, in Samalkha.

"The godown was sealed in 2016 after some cartons went missing. There was a theft in 2018 and an FIR was lodged. It has again started. We checked stock from 2016-2020 and found that 3,926 cartons are missing. We've brought remaining cartons to our office godown," said Rohilla.

"We have registered FIR. The investigation is on," said the Haryana Police. (ANI)

