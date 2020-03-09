Haryana exempts employees from making attendance through biometric machines

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): As a preventive measure to check any spread of coronavirus, the Haryana government has issued directions to exempt employees from marking attendance through biometric machines till March 31, 2020. All employees shall henceforth mark their attendance in physical attendance registers.

Sharing more information, a government spokesperson said that in this regard a letter has been issued to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Managing Directors, Chief Administrators of Boards and Corporations, Deputy Commissioners/Sub Divisional Officers and the Registrars of Universities in Haryana.

The spokesman said that a small number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported in the country. It is learned that the most common method of transmission of the virus is through infected surfaces.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

However, keeping in view the transmission capacity of the virus, it is necessary to take all the possible preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus. Therefore, the state government has taken a decision to exempt marking attendance through biometric machines. (ANI)

