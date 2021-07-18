Haryana extends COVID-19 restrictions with more relaxations

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Haryana government on Sunday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till July 27 with more relaxations.

As per the government's orders, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity adhering to COVID-19 protocols from July 19.

The state government has also allowed gyms to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 9 pm.



National Law University (NLU), Delhi has been permitted to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 exam in the state on July 23.

As per the order, up to 100 people are now allowed to attend weddings, funerals/cremations whereas a gathering of 200 people is allowed in an open space.

Libraries and coaching centres would also be operational, while universities/colleges will open for taking doubts of students, practical exams etc. (ANI)

