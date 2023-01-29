Haryana: Family returning from marriage meets with accident in Rewari; 3 died, 7 injured

Rewari (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI): Three persons died and seven others were injured after a family returning from a marriage ceremony met with an accident in the Gujarwas village of Haryana's Rewari on Saturday night.

As per the information, injured persons including three children were taken to the Rewari Trauma Centre for treatment.



"We received the information at around 1.30 am that an accident has taken place near the Gujarwas village between one Accent and Eco car. In the accident, the driver of both the cars and one of the passengers died on the spot while other injured persons have been admitted for treatment. We will soon send the bodies for the postmortem after recording the statement of the injured persons," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subhash Chand said addressing mediapersons.



Meanwhile, one injured in the accident told ANI that they met with the head-on collision after the driver of their car tried evading any untoward incident as the other car was heading towards them speedily from the opposite direction.

"After attending the programme, when we were returning form the function when an overspeeding Swift Dzire came from the opposite direction as it was moving towards us. When our driver tried changing the route to escape the accident, he too did the same and the accident took place," said injured Vikram.



However, Dr Himanshu from Rewari Trauma Centre said three persons injured in the accident have turned LAMA (Leave Against Medical Advise) and four persons admitted with them are being treated and are currently stable.

Further details on the matter are underway. (ANI)

