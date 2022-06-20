Haryana: Faridabad police tighten security amid call for Bharat bandh

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh tomorrow against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours, as per a police official.

Various parts of the country witnessed protests against the scheme of the government while some states reported violent incidents.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.



Police Spokesperson Sube Singh said that the main objective of the police duties imposed during Bharat Bandh is to avert any untoward incident in the city and no law and order situation arises.

"For this, along with the police blocks already put up by the Faridabad Police, 11 other police blocks have been put up including Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri border, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Railway Station, metro station, toll taxes etc. have been marked. Tomorrow, more than 2,000 policemen from Faridabad will be fielded to ensure that law and order is maintained in the city," the police said.

"All the ACPs will keep an eye on the situation in their area under the guidelines of the Commissioner of Police, Vikas Arora," he added.

The police official informed that videography will be done to keep an eye on the "activities of anti-social elements" during the bandh.

"Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer/station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand," he said. (ANI)

