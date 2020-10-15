Haryana farmer dies during tractor rally organised by BJP to support farm laws

Ambala (Haryana) [India], October 15 (ANI): A 72-year-old farmer died on Wednesday in Ambala during the BJP's tractor rally in support of the farm laws. The rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the police. "A case has been filed against several people after farmer (identified as) Bharat Singh's son alleged that few anti-farm bills (farm laws) protesters were involved in his father's death," Anil Kumar, DSP, Naraingarh said.

DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's kin blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the leading cause of the farmer's death.



At the same time, the district head of the BJP, Rajesh Bataura said, "A tractor rally was being organised in support of the farm laws and some Congress goons stopped the rally midway and started throwing stones and climbing on the tractor to hit people with sticks. The old farmer was on the same tractor and became a victim of the mob."

Meanwhile, the farmer's death in the rally was termed as a "murder" by Saini, who accused the supporters of the Indian Farmers Union, Congress, and former minister Nirmal Singh of killing the farmer. He said, "Congressmen and the people belonging to the Nirmal Singh Group have killed the farmer. They threw stones on the tractors."

At present, the BJP has demanded strict action against the culprits. (ANI)

