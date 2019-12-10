Haryana: Father of 7-year-old rape victim demands 'Telangana-like justice' for daughter

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The father of a seven-year-old rape and assault victim, who is admitted in a hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries since June, demanded brutal death for the perpetrators, similar to the encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder case of the Telangana veterinarian.

"My demand is that the perpetrators in my daughter's case too should be encountered, similar to what happened in Telangana and no action on the police should be taken for it," the victim's father told reporters here.

"Every country has different laws to deal with rapists, the government should formulate a law here too which enables strictest possible punishment for the rapists so that any person shudders before committing such a crime," he added.

The accused after raping the minor girl on May 31 had also attempted to murder her using blades, resulting in multiple cuts on her body, for which she needed multiple surgeries and intensive care.

The minor is admitted at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal, where she is being taken care of and has undergone multiple surgeries at the PGI Medical Education and Research facility in Chandigarh for the injuries, according to the Director of Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Dr Himanshu Madan.

"The child was admitted to our hospital on June 9 and at that time we did not have a pediatric surgeon so she was referred to PGI, Chandigarh where she underwent surgery. Her next surgery is planned for December 27 in the same facility in Chandigarh, she is being kept with us for safety, according to court orders," Madan said.

Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP), Surendra Bhoria, told reporters that the accused in the rape case was arrested by the police and the matter is under trial in a court. He also assured that all possible protection is being provided to the victim by the administration.

"The complaint in the rape case of the minor was registered on June 1 following which the accused was arrested within 24 hours. We have also assigned a female sub-inspector to accompany the child at all times for her protection. Police had filed a chargesheet on July 19 in this regard, the matter is under trial in the court," Bhoria said. (ANI)

