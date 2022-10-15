हिंदी खबर
Visuals from Gurugram (Photo/ANI)
Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 08:00 IST


Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire erupted in the Bilaspur Industrial area. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

