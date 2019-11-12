Haryana: Footfall under 'Know Your Case' continues to maintain upward trend

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): In Haryana, there is an increasing trend in the number of persons visiting different police stations and units to get the status of their cases or complaints under the 'Know Your Case' scheme. Around 20,180 persons visited in September, which is the highest in the first nine months of the year 2019.

Giving this information here, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that out of the total, 11,670 persons enquired about the progress in complaints and 8,510 obtained information about criminal cases by paying a visit in different Police stations in the month of September.

He said that maximum footfall witnessed in district Palwal where 3,101 people directly met the investigation officers or senior officers to enquire about the progress in pending complaints and criminal cases, followed by Gurugram and Faridabad with the figure of 2,745 and 2,514 respectively.

Giving month-wise trend of footfall, Virk said that 18,887 persons visited in different Police stations in the month of January, 18,036 visited in the month of February, 19,396 in March, 18350 in April, 13,812 in May, 18,746 in June, 19,462 in July and 19,945 persons in the month of August. The rise in footfall shows the steps towards transparent and public-oriented policing in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Haryana Police had launched the 'Know Your Case' scheme with the objective to bring greater transparency and accountability in police functioning. Under this, all Supervisory Officers, Station House Officers, Investigating Officers as well as MHCs are present in their respective police stations and units along with the latest status to attend the complainants. (ANI)

