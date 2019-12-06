Haryana: Foundation in Hisar awards Rs 1 lakh to Hyderbad Police for encounter

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): A foundation in Haryana's Hisar has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the Hyderabad police personnel who killed the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana.

"We appreciate what the Hyderabad Police has done. I announce a reward of Rs 1 lakh each to all police personnel involved in the encounter," Naresh Selpar, Chairman, Raah Group Foundation told ANI.

He further said that he will also provide self-defence classes to girls in the state and urge the government to take steps for the same.

Early this morning, the four accused were shot dead by police after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found.

The four accused were under arrest and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

