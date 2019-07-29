Haryana: Four arrested for murdering woman in Kaithal

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], July 29 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested four men here in connection with the murder of a woman two days ago.

"The chief accused in the woman Asha Rani's murder is a man named Shubham. He was involved in a love affair with Asha. Later, Shubham got involved with another girl Simran. Shubham and Simran planned Asha's murder with two of their friends," Kulbhushan, Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

"The four accused reached Asha's home with the intention of murdering here on Saturday. They confronted Asha and killed her by asphyxiating her. They also stole Rs 16,000 from her cupboard before running away," he added.

The accused have been charged under the appropriate sections of IPC. (ANI)

