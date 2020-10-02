Haryana: Four held in Hansi for running clinics without medical degrees

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in Haryana for allegedly running hospitals and treating people without medical degrees.

The arrests were part of the drive run against bogus doctors by four teams of Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad along with teams from Civil Hospital Hisar.

An official spokesman said that the doctors were illegally running private hospitals in the Hansi town of Hisar district, violating medical guidelines.

"Four teams each of the Chief Minister Flying Squad and Civil Hospital, Hisar, after receiving secret information about the said private hospitals running in the city Hansi, had raided their premises on September 30, 2020," he said.

He said that during the raid, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Medical Officer (AMO), Civil Hospital, Hisar found that 42-year-old Jaivindra Saini, owner of Barfi Devi and Lilu Ram Saini Nursing Home and resident of Gosai Gate Hansi was unable to produce his BAMS degree and after which a case was registered against him and later he was arrested.



"Similarly, the team also raided Pradeep Health and Care Center Chaupata Baazar Hansi, run by 35-years-old Pradeep Kumar, resident of Jagdish Colony, Hansi. During investigation, the accused could not produce any documents related to his degree, after which a case has been registered against him and he was arrested," the spokesperson said.

As per the spokesperson, a team headed by Dr Balraj Singh, AMO Civil Hospital, Hisar raided Raman Hospital and Raman Lab near Kali Devi Road Hansi and found that 31-years-old, Anand Kumar resident of Dhana Khurd, who owns the hospital, presented a bogus degree.

"Later, all the papers and other documents shown by the said doctor were sent for examination," he said.

Lastly, a team headed by Dr Vimal Prakash AMO Civil Hospital, Hisar conducted a raid at Mangalam Arogya Peeth in Model Town Hansi.

"During the raid, 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar, a resident of new Kathmandi Hansi, who is also the owner of the above-said hospital, gave fake papers related to his degree after which Dr Vimal Prakash AMO became suspicious and said that these papers need to be examined. Both the accused will be produced in the court," he added. (ANI)

