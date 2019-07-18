Haryana: Gang of transgenders in police custody for assault in Karnal

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Police on Thursday took at least six transgenders into custody after a video of them allegedly thrashing two men outside a dhaba in Karnal, went viral on social media platforms. Police said they have not yet received any complaint from the victims.

The video potrays at least six transgenders fiercely thrashing one man with a small bat-like object outside Chardi Kala Dhaba in Karnal. Later they were seen attacking his accomplice who was seated in his car outside the Dhaba.

"The incident took place on July 11, on receiving the information police reached the spot and all the transgenders were taken into custody. But, we haven't received any complaint from both the sides yet, neither have we received any call from the nearby hospitals," said Sachin Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO).

"We did call one of the victims, he wasn't available today and he will be filing a complaint tomorrow. We will start a proper investigation soon after we receive his complaint," Kumar added.

According to the police, the incident came into light when the video went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. The clash was triggered by a dispute between the two men and a gang of transgenders.

The two part viral video shows shows a man covered in blood with torn clothes lying outside the Dhaba. The second clip shows two transgenders attacking another man and damaging his car with a bat-like object, the man somehow managed to flee the spot in his car, leaving his injured friend outside the Dhaba.

Police said it is currently investigating the footage and will soon start a full-fledged probe into the matter after receiving a complaint from the victim(s). (ANI)

