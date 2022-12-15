Haryana: Gangster arrested from Gurugram for robbery at real estate company

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI): A gangster identified as Vikas was arrested in Gurugram on Thursday in connection with a robbery at a real estate company, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Special Task Force said.



While talking to ANI, IGP B Satheesh Balan said, "Money was stolen from a real estate company a while back, and we had arrested many people in this case. But the prime accused gangster Vikas was absconding. Today he was nabbed from Gurugram."

He said the accused would be produced in court and the police will be seeking his remand.

"We will produce him in court and seek his remand. The interrogation will be done to find where he has invested money, and to whom all he has given money. We will try to recover the entire money that was stolen. So far, around 5 crores worth of foreign currency has been recovered," he said. (ANI)

