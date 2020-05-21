Haryana gears up to attract firms keen to shift their manufacturing units from abroad

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In a bid to attract companies wanting to shift their manufacturing units from abroad in the post-corona world, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) is all set to come out with a new innovative policy for the allotment of industrial plots on a leasehold basis in Industrial Estates on 'first come first serve' basis.

Under this policy, any company having at least one manufacturing unit abroad that has been in commercial production as on January 1, 2020, for at least a period of one year shall be eligible to apply, as per an official statement issued on Thursday.

A decision to this effect was taken in the 362nd Board meeting of HSIIDC held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Chairman HSIIDC, Rajesh Khullar in Chandigarh today.

Rajesh Khullar said that this path-breaking policy of 'Land on Lease' would entail investors to operate on land taken on a lease without any capital investment initially and at a later point of time, convert it to a free-hold asset, subject to certain terms and conditions.

This initiative to cut down the cost of doing business in Haryana has been formulated in view of the inputs received from prospective investors through a series of meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal with foreign investors through video conferencing to attract investment, said the statement.

The meeting also accorded in-principle approval for the provision of 10 per cent increase in FAR for Industrial Housing Component for the industries situated in plots of one acre or more area in the industrial Estate of HSIIDC as well as for a new policy for allotment of industrial worker's housing units/dormitories on the leasehold basis.

Managing Director, HSIIDC, Anurag Agarwal informed that these proposals have been considered in view of post-COVID-19 scenario, wherein in-situ housing of workers/labourers is being prioritised and considering the increased requirement of ready to move in premises as well as liquidity and time constraints of the industrialists to invest in labour housing.

This will act as an incentive to retain workers and provide them with the facilities at minimum cost. HSIIDC has ready to move in Dwelling units and Dormitories for industrial workers at IMT, Manesar as well as in Industrial Estate, Kundli, he added. (ANI)

