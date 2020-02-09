Haryana gets 'Gold Award' for timely implementation of citizen-centric services

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Haryana government has been honoured with the 'Gold Award' by the Centre for the state government's timely implementation of citizen-centric services under the e-governance project of Antyodaya Saral, an official statement on Sunday said.

The award was received by Dr Rakesh Gupta, Project Director, Good Governance Associate to the Chief Minister, at the 23rd National Awards ceremony organised by the Central Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department (DAR & PG), Government of India, in Mumbai.

"The Antyodaya Saral project has been selected for the 'Gold Award' in the category of 'Excellence in providing citizen-centric delivery'," the statement reads.

While congratulating the officers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that "it is a matter of great pride for Haryana that the e-governance initiatives are taken up by the State Government got recognized at the National level." (ANI)

