Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], December 2 (ANI): A student from a private college in Yamunanagar died after falling from the third floor of the college building.
Yamunanagar city police SHO Kavaljit Singh said that they received the information that a student had fallen from the college building.
"The girl was shifted to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. She was a student at MLN college. The reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated," said SHO Kavaljit Singh.
The police are investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Haryana: Girl dies after falling from college building, investigation underway
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2022 10:47 IST
