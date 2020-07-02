Haryana: GMCBL resumes services in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Wednesday started its services on six routes, following the health guidelines and protocols, in view of COVID-19.

Fewer passengers were allowed in the bus to ensure that physical distancing norms are not violated.

Further, thermal screening of passengers was conducted before they board the bus.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 14,548, including 4,340 active cases. While 9,972 coronavirus cases are cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 236. (ANI)

