Haryana goes all out to woo investors

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Haryana has chalked out an aggressive strategy to woo the investments and companies intending to either shift from China or setting up of a new manufacturing facility in India. As a part of the plan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar shall hold an open house with potential investors from 3 pm to 4 pm on May 6, 7, and 8 through video conferencing or webinars.

A number of US, Japanese, Korean and Euro Zone companies are proposing to shift their plants from China or set up additional manufacturing facilities to other locations in South Asia, said an official statement of Haryana government on Monday.

The government of Haryana has prepared a strategy to create windows in the existing state policies that would ensure quick setting up of manufacturing facilities in any industrial estate of the choice of investors wanting to shift base from China, added the statement.

During the video conferencing with the potential investors and companies by Rajesh Khullar, also chairman, HSIIDC, A K Singh, Principal Secretary, Industries, and Anurag Agarwal, MD, HSIIDC, would also be present. Based on these interactions, tailor made solutions would be offered to such investors and companies, said the statement further. (ANI)

