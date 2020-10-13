Haryana government mulling emergency fund for farmers

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister JP Dalal on Monday said that state government is considering a proposal to create an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers during an emergency.

"The state government's vision is to minimize the borrowing of farmers from Arthiyas and moneylenders, and a proposal is under consideration to create an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to the farmers during any emergency," said Dalal.

He said to increase the income of farmers, the Central Government has increased Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of crops every year from the year 2017 onwards.



"This year too, the MSP for Kharif crops have been increased by 50 to 83 per cent. If we analyze this increase every year from the year 2017 to 2022, we can conclude that the income of the farmers will be doubled by the year 2022 as per the Prime Minister's goal," he stated.

Dalal said that the income of farmers should not only increase from farming but also from other areas like animal husbandry.

"Credit Card Scheme has been prepared on the lines of Kisan Credit Card to make Haryana a leading state in the country in per capita milk productivity. Under the Pashudhan Credit Card Scheme, the cattle rearers will be given financial assistance in the form of a loan for the maintenance of their livestock for which the maximum limit will be Rs 3 lakh," he added. (ANI)

