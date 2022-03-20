Haryana Governor, CM inaugurates 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Surajkund (Haryana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

During the inauguration session, Dattatraya in his address pointed out the importance of art and crafts in the development of civilization and culture.

He also praised the Ministries of Central Government and Haryana government for organising the Crafts Mela as this gives an opportunity to the artisan from India and as well as participating countries to present the rich legacy of arts and crafts of their respective countries, according to a release by the Ministry of Tourism.

Khattar also hailed the Mela and stated that the Suraj Kund Crafts fair helps thousands of craftsperson from across India to showcase their arts and products to a wider audience, thus also helping in reviving the heritage crafts of India.

"This years' Suraj Kund Crafts Mela is special as organized when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Mela was first organized in 1987 and this is the 35th Crafts Mela organized this year it is a stage not only for the artisans from Haryana but also from all over India giving an opportunity to showcase their talent and encourages to preserve our rich heritage and culture," he added.

Secretary of Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh was also present on the occasion.

While addressing at the Surajkund Crafts Mela, Singh stated that the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022 is being held after a long gap due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

"However, this year the Surajkund Mela comes with a promise of a bigger event with renewed energy," he said while praising the efforts and hard work of the Haryana Government for organising and implementing the Crafts Mela this year.



Jointly hosted by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, External Affairs and Government of Haryana, this festival has come to occupy a place of pride and prominence on the international tourism calendar for its display of crafts, culture and cuisine of India in aesthetically created ambience, the Ministry stated in a press release.

Jammu and Kashmir is the 'Theme State' of the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022, which is showcasing its unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the state. Artists from Jammu and Kashmir will be performing different folk arts and dances.

"From traditional dances art forms to exquisite crafts, there is a bouquet of heritage and culture from Jammu and Kashmir to enthral the audience. Replicas of Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath temple, Apna Ghar representing architecture from Kashmir, live demonstration of House Boat and commemorative gate 'Mubarak Mandi - Jammu' promises to be the main attractions of this year's Mela," the release said.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, this year over 30 countries will be a part of the Mela, which includes the Partner Nation- Uzbekistan.

"There will be enthusiastic participation from Latin American Countries, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Namibia, Sudan, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, Angola, Ghana, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Maldives and many more," they informed.

To enliven the visitors' mood, scintillating performances will be presented by international folk artists from the participating foreign countries including artists from across the states of India.

A variety of day performers will enthral the visitors like at the Bhangra from Punjab, Bihu from Assam, Barsana ki Holi, Lok Niritya From Haryana, Jamakda from Himachal Pradesh, Lavni from Maharashtra, Live Demonstration of Hath Ki Chakki and the ever famous Behrupiyas, who will keep the crowds entertained with their enchanting talent and showmanship within the Mela ground.

The Ministry informed that a family from Haryana is going to live in specially-created 'Apna Ghar' to showcase the authentic lifestyle of the state. "Apna Ghar gives a chance to the visitors to experience the lifestyle of the people of the state and provides them with a chance to interact and learn about their culture. Apna Ghar will showcase traditional earthenware, utensils etc and craftsmen will give a live demonstration of these traditional crafts," it said.

The Mela is open from March 19 to April 4, 2022, daily from 12.30 pm-9.30 pm. (ANI)

