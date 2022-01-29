Haryana govt allows cinema halls to open at 50 pc seating capacity; Schools, Colleges to reopen from Feb 1

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI): Haryana government on Friday issued an order relaxing COVID restrictions and allowed the cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.



The government also allowed the physical classes of Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both government and private to open with immediate effect from February 1.

However, the government directed the educational institutions to advise the students to get themselves vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)