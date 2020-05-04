Haryana govt arranges transportation to send stranded migrant labourers back to home states

Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI): The Haryana government is making transportation arrangements for the safe return of all the stranded agricultural and migrant labourers in the state to their respective states at the earliest, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Agricultural labourers from the bordering states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent to their home states through buses.

Migrant labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will be sent from different stations in Haryana via special trains, the CMO said.

The number of migrant labourers from other states, apart from these, is less in Haryana, whose return via Delhi will be ensured through special trains. (ANI)

