Haryana govt enters into agreement with Reliance Jio for distance education programme

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Haryana government has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio TV under the Chief Minister's Distance Education Program amid COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, CMO Haryana in Hindi wrote, "Haryana Government has taken another important step towards improving the education of the school children of the state under the Chief Minister's Distance Education Program during COVID-19. Under the agreement with Reliance Jio TV, all four channels of EDUSAT will now be available on the Jio platform free of cost."

"With this new initiative of the government, students will be able to watch all four channels of EDUSAT through TV, laptop, desktop, tablet and mobile. Not only this, but the aired content on TV will be available on Jio TV for a week, so that students can see it at their convenience and time," CMO Haryana wrote in another tweet.

This step of the state government will reportedly benefit about 52 lakh Hindi and English medium students of government and private schools under the Haryana School Education Board, CBSE and other boards. (ANI)

