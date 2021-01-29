Haryana govt extends ban on mobile internet in 14 more districts

Chandigarh [India], January 29 (ANI): The Haryana government on Friday suspended all mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in another 14 districts till 5 pm on January 30.

The government also extended the suspension in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30.

The voice calls, however, are exempted as earlier from the suspension.



The districts under the fresh suspension order include Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa.

The government spokesperson said that the State Government has decided to impose this suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.

The suspension came after violence took place in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. (ANI)

