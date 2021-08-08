Haryana govt extends COVID-19 restrictions till Aug 23 with some relaxations

Chandigarh [India], August 8 (ANI): COVID-19 restrictions under 'Surakshit Haryana' has been extended till August 23 with some relaxations, the Haryana government informed on Sunday.

Looking at the current positivity rate and dip in the cases, the state government has lifted time-related restrictions and night curfew.

According to an order by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority, restaurants, clubs, bars, gyms, spas, and cinema halls have been allowed to open with 50 per cent of occupancy.

All shops and malls are allowed to open following social distancing norms, appropriate covid behavior, and regular sanitization, it said.

The state government permitted gathering in indoor spaces with a maximum of 100 people and up to 200 people in open spaces.

It also allowed the opening of offices in the state adhering to strict Covid guidelines.

Apart from this, other relaxations shall continue as stated in an earlier order, which comprises of conducting entrance exams and recruitment exams by colleges and universities pertaining to strict implementation of the order by the state government.

Collages, schools, universities, and coaching classes are allowed to open for doubt clarification and off-line conduction of exams and practicals, the order said.

Vice-Chancellors of universities in the state are advised to plan re-opening of universities and colleges for the next academic session and also share the program of the same with the concerned departments of the state government, it said.

The order said people with masks and face covers will only be allowed to board public transport and enter any government or private places for availing types of goods or services. (ANI)