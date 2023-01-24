Haryana govt grants special remission to prisoners ahead of Republic Day

Chandigarh [India], January 24 (ANI): Haryana government will grant special remission of 30 to 90 days to the prisoners who are serving sentences by the courts of criminal jurisdiction on Republic Day, Jails Minister Ranjeet Singh said on Tuesday.

Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said convicts who have been sentenced for a period of 10 years and above, including life sentence, have been granted remission of 90 days and those sentenced for five years or more but less than 10 years have been granted remission of 60 days.



"Similarly, criminals who have been sentenced to less than five years will be given a grace period of 30 days. The Jail Minister said that on Republic Day i.e. January 26, 2023, this exemption will also be given to all the criminals who have come on parole and furlough from jail," it added. (ANI)

