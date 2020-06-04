Haryana govt issues SOP for inter-state travel

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): Haryana government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for inter-state travel in buses of state Roadways.

The passengers intending to undertake inter-state travel must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. Apart from this, the bus staff, as well as passengers, must have Aarogya Setu app downloaded in their mobile phones while they travel with all relevant details filled in.

Giving details in this regard state government's official spokesperson in Chandigarh said that it must be ensured that the staff and passengers are free of any COVID-19 symptoms. If any such person is aboard, he or she must immediately be de-boarded and sent home and the people in contact with him must be home quarantined for 14 days.

"The number of passengers aboard one bus shall not exceed 30-35. The buses being employed for ferrying passengers should be fully sanitized inside out. In addition, sanitizer bottles must be kept inside the buses at all times and must be used by the bus staff from time to time at regular intervals. The wearing of masks by everyone aboard the bus and on bus stands must be strictly adhered to by all and every passenger should carry sanitizers with them," he said.

He further said that the strict adherence of SOPs issued by the Transport Department for inter-state travel by the Haryana Roadways buses should be ensured.

"The passengers shall ensure following COVID-19 protocol and shall maintain social distancing at bus stands and in the bus, not spit inside the bus or outside and at bus stands and other public places, cover their faces while sneezing and coughing," he added.

The state government has mandated the thermal screening of the passenger by the staff deployed while boarding.

The staff doing thermal screening must be wearing PPE kit while doing the screening and should sanitize themselves properly and adequately. (ANI)