Haryana govt join hands with Pratham Education Foundation for starting play schools in villages

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 10 (ANI): Haryana Women and Child Development Department and Elementary Education Department on Friday entered into an agreement with Pratham Education Foundation regarding starting play schools for children between the age group of 3 to 6 years in various villages of the state.

Women and Child Development Minister, Kamlesh Dhanda informed that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced 4,000 play-schools will be opened in different villages of the state for children between the age group of 3 to 6 years.

As per this agreement, modern facilities will be provided to run these play-schools, which will enhance the physical and mental development of children.



"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Director General, Women and Child Development Department, Renu S. Phulia, Director, Elementary Education Department, Pradeep Kumar and Sameeta Subramaniam on behalf of First Education Foundation," the official statement said.

She informed that most of the Anganwadi Centres will be a part of these play schools.

"The Education Department, Non-Governmental Organizations, along with the Department of Women and Child Development, will together run the play schools by drafting a better curriculum for these play schools while ensuring all-round development of children," the release said.

As one of the largest non-governmental organizations in the country, Pratham focuses on high-quality, low-cost and replicable interventions to address gaps in the education system. (ANI)

