Haryana Govt procures 2.5 lakh quintals of wheat within two days at MSP

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Within just two days of the commencement of Rabi procurement, the Haryana government procured 2.5 lakh quintals of wheat brought by 3,574 farmers to the procurement centres, at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The procurement of the Rabi crop started on April 1, 2021.

Divulging more details in this regard, an official spokesperson said, "For the convenience of farmers, the registration on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal has reopened from today. Those farmers who due to any reason could not register earlier should register their crop on the portal soon."



The spokesperson said that farmers who wish to bring their wheat crop next week for procurement can register on 'e-kharid' portal and can choose the date and Mandi as per their wish. Besides this, the farmers can also decide their schedule by contacting the concerned Secretary of Market Committee or the Mandi, informed the official.

The spokesman said that the State Government is committed to procuring every single grain of the farmer and also further ensuring that payment reaches directly in the accounts of the farmers.

This comes amid demand for a law guaranteeing MSP, by farmers who continue to protest at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

