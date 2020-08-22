Haryana govt to bring ordinance to provide private jobs to youth: Dushyant Chautala

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that in order to provide private jobs to the youth of the state, the government is planning to bring in an ordinance.

"The ordinance, to provide the youth of Haryana with private jobs, will be passed as a bill on August 26 in the state legislative assembly," Chautala told media persons here after a meeting with his party workers.

The Haryana Deputy chief minister further appealed to the public to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly to avoid getting infected by the deadly disease.

He said that the danger of COVID-19 has not decreased but only magnified in the past few days. (ANI)

