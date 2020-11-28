Haryana govt to formulate policy for division of bigger plots

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Haryana Government is all set to formulate a policy for the division of big plots here, it said in an official statement on Saturday. In this, a provision is being made for every plot to have an area of at least 100 yards after partition.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while presiding over the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Committees held in Gurugram on Saturday. Today, a total of 10 complaints or grievances were placed in the meeting and were resolved on the spot by Khattar.

During the meeting, a problem regarding the town planning scheme, which was formulated in the year 1966-67, was highlighted. It was informed that at that time, the colony which came under the scheme also included the plot size.



"Two complainants from Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram raised the matter with the Chief Minister, in which the complainants said that their grandfather had built a house on 153-square-plot plot in the year 1971, which was later transferred to his sons. Since the house was old, when they applied for map passing to reconstruct the house in their area, the request for passing the map was declined by the Municipal Corporation citing the old rule," an official statement read.

While addressing this problem, Khattar said that for such cases, the state government has almost formulated the policy, which will be tabled in the next cabinet meeting.

"In the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the district administration to resolve the problem of getting registration of the plots for those who booked plots in the residential colony being developed by Vatika Land Base Private Limited in Sector 83," it further read.

The Chief Minister also directed the Municipal Corporation to start development works like water, electricity, sewerage and roads in the next month in Palam Vihar, Gurugram and on plots allotted to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

"EWS Township should have all the facilities and it should be ensured that the work is completed by March 31, 2021," the CM said. (ANI)

