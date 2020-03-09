Haryana govt to give scooters to women sarpanches, block and district councils members

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Sunday announced that it will give scooters to the woman members of the Block Development Council, District Council and village sarpanchs for the offcial work in their areas.

"Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has announced that the state government will provide scooters to the woman members of Block Development Council, District Council and sarpanchs who have done commendable works in their areas," read a statement by the Public Relations Department. (ANI)

