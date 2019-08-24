Haryana govt to observe 2-day state mourning for Arun Jaitley

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 24(ANI): Haryana Government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning in honour of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away today in New Delhi.

"The National Flag will fly at half-mast from August 24-25, (both days inclusive) in the state on all the buildings where it is flown regularly and there would be no official entertainment on these days," stated a circular from the Chief Secretary Office.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also suspended his ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra on August 25 and postponed it to August 26 due to the demise of Jaitley.

"Due to the demise of senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley, postponed his #JanAashirwadYatra Yatra starting from Bahalgarh (Sonipat) on 25 August 2019. Now this journey will start on 26th August 2019 as per predetermined schedule," Khattar tweeted.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

Due to health reasons, he was also a minister without portfolios for brief periods twice. (ANI)

