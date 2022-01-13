Haryana has approved nursing policy, applicable from Jan 1: Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state government has approved nursing policy and it has come into force from January 1 this year.

Presiding over a review meeting with the officials of the Medical Education Department, the minister said under this policy the nursing college must have its own hospital of 100 beds or there should be a hospital recognized by the NABH within a radius of 10 kilometres of the nursing college.

Apart from this, there should also be a provision for biometric attendance of students studying in recognized nursing colleges.

"We have to prepare our medical colleges in such a way that they are capable of admitting serious patients and their treatment can be done in these colleges and for this, availability of modern facilities as well as skilled and efficient workers have to be ensured," he said.



Similarly, the policy regarding giving old pension to the employees who were recruited before 2006 in Agroha Medical College was discussed and the officers were directed to take necessary action.

During the meeting, discussions were also held regarding corona infection and the setting up of genome sequencing machine in PGIMS, Rohtak to get information about cancer and other diseases.

The Health Minister said that one more genome sequencing machine should also be installed at PGIMM, Rohtak so that genome sequence can be detected for diseases other than coronavirus.

The physiotherapy unit of Saket Hospital, Panchkula will be shifted to Karnal and the hospital "will be taken over by the Health Department as Saket Hospital is not able to operate on its own".

It was informed in the meeting that on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Haryana Medical Education Department was also rewarded for setting up 100 bedded critical COVID care centres in medical colleges. (ANI)

