Haryana has now become sports hub: Guv Satyadeo Narain Arya

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Monday said the state has now become the sports hub due to Haryana's sports policy, and police forces have produced many talented players to the country, who have made the state and the country proud.

The Governor inaugurated the 68th All India Police Wrestling Group Competition at JC Vachher Stadium of the Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban, Karnal today.

The Governor also congratulated the Haryana Police for this important event and said that the players of Haryana have earned a name in the country by their merit, Haryana has now become a sports hub.

The Governor said that the sporting events also boost the morale of police personnel and sports develop a sense of teamwork as well as a sense of devotion towards duty which is necessary for any task.

He said that the programmes and schemes run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been effectively implemented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava welcomed the Governor and informed that in the 5-day police sports competition, the participants will compete in wrestling, kabaddi, boxing, and bodybuilding.

In this, 2,232 players from 36 different states and union territories of the country of different ranks are participating. These include 1,656 male and 576 female players. Arjuna Awardee Rajender Kumar administered the oath to all the players present. (ANI)

