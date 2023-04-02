Haryana: Health Minister calls meeting on Monday over surge in Covid cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij called a meeting with health department officials on Monday to take a stock of rising Corona cases in the state and discuss measures to curtail the spread of the infection.

"A meeting of health department officials has been called on Monday afternoon to take stock of the rising Corona cases and the future course of action will be decided after the meeting," Vij told reporters.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Haryana and the daily positivity rate touching 5.54 per cent on Sunday, the minister further said that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation and monitoring infrastructure preparednes.



The state Covid-19 bulletin released Sunday evening reported a total of 724 positive cases of which 203 were detected with the infection from among the 4,758 samples tested on the day. Gurgaon reported the highest cases at 411, while Faridabad had 30 cases. Almost all other districts have also started to detect positive cases of Covid-19.

Further responding to a question on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for Prime Minister's degree despite being fined by the court, the Health Minister said that "Kejriwal neither believes in any court nor in the Constitution. There's nothing left for him as he is exposed".

Taking jibe at Delhi CM Vij said "I thought he (Arvind Kejriwal) was sweeping out the dirt using broom, but he accumulated all the dirt."

In response to a question on Congress calling Rahul Gandhi a revolutionary Anil Vij said, "The punishment meted out to Rahul Gandhi was not done by us, nor by any SP-DC. It was done by the court and with a proper hearing, Rahul Gandhi was also given a chance put his stand under a fair trial." (ANI)

