Haryana: Heroin worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Palwal, one held

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:36 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive ahead of assembly polls, Haryana Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler from Palwal district and recovered 424 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 40 lakh, from his possession.
"The arrested accused was identified as Narvir alias Pappu, resident of Chandhut village in Palwal. He was arrested by a team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) following a tip-off from near Badauli Chowk on Palwal-Aligarh road," a police spokesperson said.
Divulging details about the seizure, he said the CID team after getting specific inputs signalled a car to stop at a checkpost. When searched, the police team recovered 424 grams of heroin contained in two packets from the accused.
During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed the arrested accused used to sell heroin after procuring it from Kosikalan, Uttar Pradesh and was engaged in this unlawful activity for a long time.
A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against him. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:22 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:08 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:06 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:05 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:00 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:57 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:56 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:50 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:44 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:39 IST

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:37 IST

