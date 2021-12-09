Haryana Home Minister directs installation of CCTV cameras at all police stations

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the police officials to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and police outposts of the state by April 1, 2022.

Speaking in the review meeting with the officers of the Police Department here on Wednesday. Vij said, "One-lane driving for heavy vehicles will be improved on all national routes passing through the state and state highways so that small and medium vehicles do not face any kind of problem and road accidents could be prevented. CCTV cameras will be installed in all police stations and police outposts of the state by April 1, 2022."

In the meeting, the officials apprised the minister that under the Hybrid Smart City Project, the work of installing CCTV cameras in the cities would also be done.



He directed the officers to ensure one-lane driving of heavy vehicles like trucks etc. on National and State Highways passing through Haryana. If a heavy vehicle driver does not drive vehicle in the designated lane, then his challan should be fined.

"We have to prepare people for safe driving so that people drive safely and stay safe. People have to be educated related to traffic," he said.

Police officers apprised the minister that for the last five years, lakhs of school children are being taught driving in various schools of the state so that the coming generation does not face any problem related to driving sense.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajiv Arora, Director General of Police P.K. Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk and other officials were also present in the meeting.


