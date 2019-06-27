Haryana increases guest lecturers' monthly remuneration to Rs 57,700

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended the benefit of 'Equal Pay for Equal Work' to the contractual guest/extension lecturers working in various government colleges of the state.

While stating this here on Thursday, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that all eligible contractual and extension lecturers will be paid remuneration of Rs 57,700 per month wherever the complete workload and other duties are being met by such incumbents.

"By extending this benefit to such incumbents, an additional exchequer of about Rs 81.27 crore annually will be borne by the State government," said Sharma.

The minister added that the Higher Education Department has issued detailed guidelines in this regard. (ANI)