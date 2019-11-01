Haryana: Inspection team to check stubble burning held hostage by villagers

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): District administration officials, who went to monitor stubble burning situation at a village here on Friday, were held hostage by the villagers who allegedly misbehaved with them and the team had to be rescued by police.

According to police, the villagers were seen angrily confronting the officials who had arrived on their motorcycles and did not allow them to leave the area.

Police reached the spot and rescued them.

"The villagers misbehaved with the team who went there to check stubble burning. A complaint has been received from the side of officials and unidentified persons have been booked under relevant sections of the law," said a police official (ANI)

