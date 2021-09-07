Haryana : Internet services to remain suspended for 24 hours in 5 districts of Haryana ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday announced the suspension of Internet and SMS services in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts from 12:30 am tomorrow (September 7), ahead of a mahapanchayat in Karnal and the call to "gherao" the mini-secretariat by farmers in protest against police lathicharge against them on August 28.

Haryana had earlier announced a suspension of internet services in only Karnal district but extended it to four adjoining districts later.



According to information from Haryana, DPR, in order to maintain law and order in the state, the government was suspending internet and SMS services from midnight Tuesday till September 7 midnight.

In the Karnal district of Haryana, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been put in. Under Section 144 public assemblies are banned, district officials said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28. (ANI)

