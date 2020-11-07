Haryana job reservation will hamper foreign and domestic investment: State CII chief

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Appealing to the Haryana chief minister and his deputy to reverse its decision on 75 per cent job reservation for local people, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has said that it will hamper foreign and domestic investment.

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill providing for 75 per cent reservation of factory and other blue-collar jobs for local candidates, sealing the BJP-led government's argument that an influx of migrants competing for limited employment opportunities strains infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

Sanjay Kapur, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Haryana, said that the intention is good in terms of employability, however, the methodology is difficult to implement and it would be difficult for companies to hire the best talent from across the country.

"This would definitely impact foreign direct investment as well as Indian investments," Kapur, who is also the Chairman of Sona Koyo Steering System, said.

"It is time for the government and the industry to create more successful and sustainable solutions so that industry can prosper and we can bring more investment to Haryana. Haryana was given the third rank in ease of doing business, but we have slipped to the 16th position this year. This ranking could become worse with restrictions like these," he said.

Businessmen belonging to Haryana, however, have a different point of view.

Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Director of Netrika Consultancy, a Gurugram security and risk management company, said, "I belong to Haryana. Factories and offices are made on our land. If something is built on my land, don't you think that we should get an additional benefit? Are there other ways to give some benefit to the people who gave land for the development of manufacturing units? We must look into that." (ANI)