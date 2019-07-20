Haryana: Journalist's son stabbed to death in Ballabhgarh

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): The 19-year-old son of a photo-journalist was allegedly killed over a dispute here.

The boy, identified as Sumit, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants.

"Sumit's father said that there was a clash around two years back. The matter was settled then. Now, the boy has been stabbed to death," said Superintendent of Police Jaiveer Rathi.

"His father has given us five-six names of individuals involved in the crime. We are investigating the case," added Rathi. (ANI)