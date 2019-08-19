Haryana: Karnal district administration, locals on alert as Yamuna River flows in spate

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): With over six lakh cusecs of water been released from Hathnikund barrage, the district administration here has been put on alert and directed to shift the villagers in case of any emergency, said city Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Monday.

The river water level has increased in the region, creating havoc among the farmers and locals here.

The authorities have requested the residents to call control room's number-2267271 and police control room's number-100, without any delay in case water enters into their village or region.

"We have appealed the residents of Indri District and Gharaunda region, adjoining Yamuna River, not to venture into the river. Yamuna River is in spate due to excessive rains in the neighboring states. We have also instructed the administration and all the departments to be ready for any kind of emergency situation," said Vinay Pratap Singh, DC.

"Over six and a half lakh cusecs of water have been released from Hathnikund barrage and the water is likely to reach Karnal area, late tonight. Farmers have been instructed not to go into the fields adjoining the Yamuna River area. Hence, we instructed the residents here in order to avoid the loss of property and life," Singh added.

According to the SP, the revenue department and police department have been put on alert for the safety of the people. Respective authorities have also been informed to clear the water entering into various villages.

Apart from this, the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department have been asked to stay prepared in order to provide relief in case of floods and all these departments have also been ordered to remain posted on duty for the next 48 hours. Officers and employees are directed not to leave their station and stay deployed for the next 48 hours.

"Authorities have been asked to keep an eye on all the banks of Yamuna River in the district. They have ensured sufficient availability of all types of flood relief equipment and materials. A flood control room has also been made available by the administration," said Singh.

Several areas across Indri District including Chaugama, Hansu Majra, Chandrav, Garhi Birbal, Nabiabad, Japti Chapra, Saiyyad Chapra, Kamalpur Gadrian, Dabkoli region, Kunjpura village, Shergarh,

Jatoli, Nabipur and Kunda Kalan have been put on high alert.

Similarly, other villages including Jammukhala, Mustafabad, Dhakwala Gujran and Dilavara in Karnal and Lalupura, Sadarpur, Mundi Gadhi and Balheda of Gharaunda have been informed that the water might enter their villages. (ANI)

